Pederson isn't in the lineup Tuesday against the Astros, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Pederson will be out of the starting nine for the second consecutive game with left-hander Framber Valdez on the mound for the Astros. A.J. Pollock will shift to left field and bat seventh.
