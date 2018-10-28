Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Out of lineup for Game 5

Pederson is not in the starting lineup for Game 5 of the World Series against Boston on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Pederson will begin the game on the bench with lefty David Price slated to toe the rubber for the opposition. Pederson will server as a valuable left-handed bat in the later innings.

