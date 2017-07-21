Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Out of lineup Friday

Pederson is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Braves, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.

Pederson will take a seat while the Dodgers face left-hander Jaime Garcia on Friday for the series opener. In his place, Enrique Hernandez draws the start in center while batting sixth.

