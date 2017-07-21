Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Out of lineup Friday
Pederson is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Braves, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.
Pederson will take a seat while the Dodgers face left-hander Jaime Garcia on Friday for the series opener. In his place, Enrique Hernandez draws the start in center while batting sixth.
More News
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Hits bench versus lefty Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sits against a lefty•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Scores twice Friday•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Not in lineup Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Takes seat against lefty Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Out vs. lefty Tuesday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...