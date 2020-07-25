Pederson went 1-for-3 with two runs, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's win over San Francisco.

Pederson worked on his flexibility during parts of spring and summer and demonstrated the results with a pair of stolen bases in intrasquad action, so Friday's theft may be indicative of a commitment to running more often this season. The slugger stole only one base each of the past two seasons, but he swiped between 26 and 31 bags in the minors for four straight campaigns between 2011 and 2014. It is also important to note that Pederson was in the lineup despite facing a southpaw starter, a rare occurrence in 2019. The 28-year-old's power is a given, but if he is able to play more consistently and add an occasional stolen base to his repertoire this season, his fantasy value could grow exponentially.