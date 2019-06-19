Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Shakes slump with leadoff homer

Pederson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a win against the Giants on Tuesday.

Pederson took Shaun Anderson deep to begin the first inning for the Dodgers, snapping an 11-game stretch without a home run. The blast was only the fourth hit for Pederson in a brutal June in which he is batting .093 (4-for-43). Still, the slugger ranks among the league leaders with 19 home runs and, with the news of his impending move to first base, figures to continue to be an important part of the Dodgers' offense moving forward.