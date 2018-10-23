Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sits against Sale in Game 1

Pederson is not in the lineup for Game 1 of the World Series against the Red Sox on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

As per usual, Pederson will hit the bench with a left-hander in Chris Sale toeing the rubber for the opposition. Chris Taylor will cover left field and hit fifth in his place.

