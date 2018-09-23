Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sits against southpaw

Pederson is on the bench Sunday against lefty Joey Lucchesi and the Padres, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Pederson has hit an excellent .412 with a 1.382 OPS and five homers over his last 10 games. As usual, however, he'll remain in a platoon role Sunday, with Chris Taylor starting in left field.

