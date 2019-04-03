Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sits against southpaw

Pederson is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

As has been the case all season, Pederson will retreat to the bench with a southpaw (Derek Holland) toeing the rubber for the opposition. Chris Taylor will start in left field and hit seventh in this one.

