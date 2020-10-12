site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-joc-pederson-sits-against-southpaw-761057 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sits against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pederson will sit for Game 1 of the NLCS against Atlanta on Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
With a lefty (Max Fried) on the mound for Atlanta, Pederson hits the bench as usual. Chris Taylor moves out to left field in his absence, with Enrique Hernandez entering the lineup at second base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 1 min read