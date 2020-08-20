site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sitting vs. southpaw
Pederson is not starting Thursday against the Mariners.
Pederson will head to the bench for Thursday's series finale with left-hander Yusei Kikuchi on the mound for Seattle. AJ Pollock is covering left field in his absence, with Matt Beatty serving as DH.
