Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Smashes pinch hit home run

Pederson hit a two-run home run in his only at-bat in a win against the Giants on Thursday.

Pederson once again started the game on the bench with a left-hander on the mound but was called upon to pinch hit for Ross Stripling against right-handed reliever Sam Dyson in the seventh. He responded by lacing an opposite-field homer to plate the decisive runs in a game that the Dodgers ultimately pulled out by one. Though he has settled into a platoon role this season, Pederson has nonetheless been an integral part of the Dodgers' offense, contributing 20 long balls and 36 RBI while scoring 44 runs.

