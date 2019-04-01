Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Takes seat against southpaw
Pederson is not in the lineup Monday against the Giants, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The Dodgers want to stack right-handed hitters against southpaw Drew Pomeranz, so Pederson will give way to Chris Taylor in left field for Monday's series opener. Pederson is off to a hot start at the plate, going 7-for-15 (.467) with a trio of homers, five RBI, eight runs scored and a 4:2 BB:K through four games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...