Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Takes seat against southpaw

Pederson is not in the lineup Monday against the Giants, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The Dodgers want to stack right-handed hitters against southpaw Drew Pomeranz, so Pederson will give way to Chris Taylor in left field for Monday's series opener. Pederson is off to a hot start at the plate, going 7-for-15 (.467) with a trio of homers, five RBI, eight runs scored and a 4:2 BB:K through four games.