Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Takes seat Sunday
Pederson is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Cody Bellinger will man center field while Max Muncy starts at first base against right-hander Stephen Strasburg. We know Pederson is going to sit against lefties, and his playing time against right-handers may be more sporadic moving forward. Pederson is batting just .188/.291/.292 so far in May.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...