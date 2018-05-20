Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Takes seat Sunday

Pederson is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Cody Bellinger will man center field while Max Muncy starts at first base against right-hander Stephen Strasburg. We know Pederson is going to sit against lefties, and his playing time against right-handers may be more sporadic moving forward. Pederson is batting just .188/.291/.292 so far in May.

More News
Our Latest Stories