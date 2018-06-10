Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Takes seat Sunday

Pederson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Unsurprisingly, the lefty-hitting Pederson will find his way to the bench with southpaw Sean Newcomb twirling for the Braves. In Pederson's stead, Enrique Hernandez will pick up a start in center field and bat cleanup.

More News
Our Latest Stories