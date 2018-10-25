Dodgers' Joc Pederson: To lead off in Game 3
Pederson is slated to bat leadoff in Game 3 of the World Series against Boston on Friday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Pederson was kept on the bench against southpaws in the first two games, but he'll sit atop the lineup with right-hander Rick Porcello scheduled to toe the rubber for the opposition. After Los Angeles dropped both games on the road, manager Dave Roberts will look to shake up his starting nine to spark some offense.
