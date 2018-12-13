Dodgers' Joe Kelly: Agrees to terms with Dodgers
Kelly agreed to a three-year, $25 million contract with the Dodgers early Thursday morning, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
Bouncing back from a brutal month of September, Kelly posted a 0.79 ERA in the postseason with four scoreless innings in the World Series. He will leave Boston and join the team he helped beat in that World Series, likely slotting right in front of Kenley Jansen as the team's top right-handed setup option. Kelly averaged over 98 mph on his fastball last season and had the second-best strikeout rate of his career.
