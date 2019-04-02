Dodgers' Joe Kelly: Blows second save

Kelly took the loss and blew the save against the Giants on Monday, giving up four earned runs on four hits in his 1.2 innings, with two strikeouts and no walks in the Dodgers' 4-2 defeat.

It was another rough go for the right-hander, who allowed a home run to Brandon Belt on his first pitch before eventually getting saddled with his second blown save of the season, and wasting a stellar outing from starter Julio Urias. It's been an inauspicious start to the 2019 campaign for Kelly, who was given a three-year, $25 million contract by the Dodgers over the offseason.