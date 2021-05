Kelly (shoulder) is nearing his return to the Dodgers, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The righty has yet to pitch in 2021 as he nears the end of his recovery from November shoulder surgery. Injury problems in both the Dodgers' rotation and bullpen have emphasized the need for additional experienced pitchers on the roster, and Kelly could work his way into a late-inning role if he impresses upon returning.