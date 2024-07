The Dodgers activated Kelly (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Friday.

Kelly has been shelved since May 6 due to a strained right shoulder but will rejoin the Dodgers following the All-Star break. Prior to the injury, the 36-year-old logged a 4.73 ERA and nine holds across 13.1 innings. Michael Petersen was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City and Jose Hernandez was DFA'd to make room for Kelly on the active roster.