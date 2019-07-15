Dodgers' Joe Kelly: Converts third career save
Kelly struck out both batters he faced against Boston on Sunday to earn his first save of the season.
With usual closer Kenley Jansen already out of the game, Kelly was brought on to face his former team in the 12th inning with the Dodgers staked to a three-run lead. He needed only 11 pitches to strike out Brock Holt and Jackie Bradley Jr. for his first save this season and third in his career. After a difficult start to his first campaign with the Dodgers, Kelly has turned things around in June and July, allowing only two earned runs while striking out 22 batters in 14 innings over that stretch.
