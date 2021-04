Manager Dave Roberts said Kelly (shoulder) could be activated from the 10-day injured list during the upcoming 10-game road trip, which begins Thursday at Milwaukee, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

It was recently reported the 32-year-old is expected to return in early or mid-May, and it appears the veteran reliever remains on track with that timeline. Kelly is currently throwing at the alternate training site but could join the team for his season debut.