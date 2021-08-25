Kelly (COVID-19 injured list) is with the Dodgers in San Diego and may be activated Wednesday, Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports.

There was some expectation that Kelly would return to the active roster for the first game of the series against the Padres on Tuesday, but he'll instead wait at least another day. The right-hander made two rehab appearances with Low-A Rancho Cucamonga recently but hasn't appeared in a game with the big club since Aug. 6. He'll likely immediately slot into a late-inning role upon his return.