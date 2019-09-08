Dodgers' Joe Kelly: Dealing with leg issue
Kelly has seen a reduced workload due to a leg issue, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kelly did not pitch for five days due to the minor issue but hurled a scoreless inning in relief Saturday, issuing two walks and striking out one batter. Manager Dave Roberts did not offer any specifics on the injury, but Kelly's presence on the mound against the Giants suggests that it isn't serious in nature. The 31-year-old has been one of the Dodgers' most reliable relievers since the All-Star break, compiling a 3.06 ERA and holding hitters to a .190 average over 17.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...