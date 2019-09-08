Kelly has seen a reduced workload due to a leg issue, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kelly did not pitch for five days due to the minor issue but hurled a scoreless inning in relief Saturday, issuing two walks and striking out one batter. Manager Dave Roberts did not offer any specifics on the injury, but Kelly's presence on the mound against the Giants suggests that it isn't serious in nature. The 31-year-old has been one of the Dodgers' most reliable relievers since the All-Star break, compiling a 3.06 ERA and holding hitters to a .190 average over 17.2 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories