Manager Dave Roberts stated that Kelly is not yet ready to throw bullpen sessions due to soreness, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Roberts didn't give any specific details related to the soreness, but instead said that Kelly is "still coming back" and "not quite there yet." Given the timing of the issue, it doesn't appear that there should be any concern for Kelly's status to start the regular season. While Kenley Jansen will start the season locked in the closer role, Kelly should fill high a high-leverage role in the Dodgers' bullpen.