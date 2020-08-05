The Dodgers are expecting to get an update on the status of Kelly's appeal of his eight-game suspension by the end of the week, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

MLB handed Kelly an eight-game suspension July 29 for his role in a dustup with Houston the previous day, but Kelly subsequently appealed the decision and has been available out of the Dodgers' bullpen while the league determines his fate. In three appearances since the incident, the right-hander has thrown 2.1 scoreless innings, though he has allowed three hits and two walks without a strikeout in that span.