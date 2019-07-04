Kelly (3-3) pitched a perfect inning with one strikeout to pick up the win against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Kelly came into the 10th inning with the score tied, 4-4. He retired the Diamondbacks in order at a tough part of the lineup including Ketel Marte and Eduardo Escobar. Cody Bellinger then blasted a walk-off homer in the bottom of the frame to gift Kelly the victory. Hopefully his successful outing is a sign of what's to come for the 31-year-old, who has struggled mightily with the Dodgers this season. Overall, he owns a 5.76 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB over 29 appearances.