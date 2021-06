Kelly (2-0) earned the win Tuesday over the Phillies after he pitched a perfect seventh inning while striking out a batter.

Kelly entered to begin the seventh with the task of shutting down the top of the Phillies' order and got through the inning with no trouble. The 33-year-old righty has had a much better month of June with a 1.42 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 6:1 K:BB over 6.1 innings but still owns a 5.40 ERA overall thanks to a pair of rough outings in May.