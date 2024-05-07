Kelly has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to a right shoulder strain, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Kelly fought off a groin issue nearly one week ago, but he'll be shut down for at least the next 15 days after picking up a new injury. The club has yet to comment on the length of Kelly's stay on the IL, however, the right-hander "didn't believe it would keep him out too long," per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports. This move clears a roster spot for Walker Buehler, who is making his season debut Monday night against the Marlins.