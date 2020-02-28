Kelly pitched a scoreless inning Wednesday in his first appearance of spring training, allowing one hit and striking out two. His fastball velocity was in the mid-90s and his curveball clocked in at 89 mph, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Kelly struggled to stay healthy at the end of last season, logging only five innings in September. He indicated following Wednesday's outing that he feels healthy this spring due in part to an altered offseason training regimen focused on finding the right strength training for his lean body type. Kelly also visited the Driveline Baseball complex over the winter and emerged with a slightly different fastball grip aimed at improving his spin rate. That could help Kelly maintain more consistency this season -- he posted a 5.28 ERA prior to the All-Star break in 2019 but improved that mark to 3.48 during the second half.