Kelly pitched two-thirds of an inning against the Giants on Sunday, retiring both hitters on groundouts.

It was an uneventful return for Kelly, who has been dealing with an undisclosed physical ailment and had not pitched since Sept. 18. He needed only six pitches to retire both hitters he faced in the brief outing. Despite Kelly's recent lack of appearances, the right-hander is expected to be ready to contribute when the NLDS begins Thursday.