Dodgers' Joe Kelly: Lifted due to injury

Kelly was removed from Friday's game against the Rockies after knocking down a comebacker, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. He retired one batter prior to exiting.

Kelly didn't appear to injure his pitching hand on the play, as the ball looked to glance off his glove. Upon further examination, the Dodgers' training staff decided it was best to take him out of the ballgame. Kelly will be considered day-to-day until the details surrounding his injury are revealed.