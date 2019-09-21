Kelly is a dealing with a lower-body issue that will limit his usage until the postseason,Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Kelly had been dealing with a leg injury earlier in September that limited his usage. It's unclear if his new issue is related, though he's appeared in only one contest since Sept. 15 and pitched 0.1 innings. However, it doesn't sound as if Kelly is entirely unavailable, so he should take the mound on at least a couple occasions prior to the close of the regular season.