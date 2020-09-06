Kelly (shoulder) threw to live hitters Friday and struggled with his command, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Manager Dave Roberts noted that Kelly emerged from the session healthy and will throw again Monday. "He's building up arm strength. As far as command, it wasn't where it needs to be and right now it doesn't have to be. Monday, for me, is going to be a big test. I expect the command to be more tightened up and the intensity to be ramped up," said Roberts. Kelly will still need to serve a five-game suspension once he is activated.