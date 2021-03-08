Kelly (shoulder) continues to progress through his throwing program but isn't a lock to be ready for Opening Day, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Kelly has been dealing with shoulder soreness since the start of camp. Previous reports indicated that the Dodgers were fairly certain he'd be ready to go when the regular season begins, but they now appear to be less confident. There haven't been suggestions that he's likely to require a lengthy stay on the injured list if he does wind up needing one, however.