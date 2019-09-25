Kelly (lower body) won't pitch Tuesday or Wednesday but may return Thursday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Kelly has appeared in only one game since Sept. 14 while dealing with what manager Dave Roberts vaguely described as "overall bodyitis." Despite the extended time off and mysterious nature of Kelly's condition, Roberts suggested a lack of concern and indicated that Kelly will likely pitch Thursday. The 31-year-old is expected to play a central role in the Dodgers' bullpen in the postseason.

