Dodgers' Joe Kelly: Records three strikeouts in return

Kelly recorded three strikeouts and did not allow a baserunner over one inning during Saturday's spring game against the White Sox.

Kelly was previously dealing with a back issue but looked fully ready for the regular season Saturday. According to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, the 30-year-old will throw a bullpen session Sunday as he ramps up his workload in preparation for the regular season.

