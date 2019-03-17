Dodgers' Joe Kelly: Records three strikeouts in return
Kelly recorded three strikeouts and did not allow a baserunner over one inning during Saturday's spring game against the White Sox.
Kelly was previously dealing with a back issue but looked fully ready for the regular season Saturday. According to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, the 30-year-old will throw a bullpen session Sunday as he ramps up his workload in preparation for the regular season.
