Kelly retired the only batter he faced in Thursday's win over Colorado.
After being held out of action for over five weeks due to a shoulder injury and the serving of a five-game suspension, Kelly was asked to face only one batter -- pinch hitter Ryan McMahon -- in the seventh inning Thursday. McMahon made Kelly work in the eight-pitch at-bat, but the reliever ultimately proved successful by inducing a groundout. Kelly has hurled only 6.2 innings overall this season and figures to be eased back into action as the Dodgers prepare for the postseason.