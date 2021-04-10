Kelly (undisclosed) is with the Dodgers but doesn't have a timetable for his return, Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports.

Kelly has been throwing since late February, but there's no indication how far he has progressed. The designation of his injury is also cloudy; Kelly dealt with a shoulder issue last last season, but the organization hasn't stated that the right-hander's current absence is related to that injury. According to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, Kelly's return date is currently behind that of fellow sidelined reliever Brusdar Graterol (not injury related).