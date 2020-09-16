Kelly has completed his five-game suspension and will be active for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Kelly was hit with the ban (which was initially set to be eight games before being reduced upon appeal) for throwing near the heads of a pair of Astros hitters back in late July. The punishment was delayed for quite some time, first during the appeals process and then while Kelly spent a month on the shelf with shoulder inflammation. He's finally ready to go and should be able to make a handful of appearances for the Dodgers down the stretch.