Kelly allowed four runs on five hits in two-thirds of an inning against the Angels on Friday. He did not register any walks or strikeouts.

The veteran right-hander made his 2021 debut after missing over a month while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. Kelly did not look sharp in the brief appearance, yielding a triple, three doubles and a single, resulting in four runs. Some rust was to be expected given Kelly's long layoff, and he'll almost certainly receive ample opportunity to right the ship given the number of Dodgers relievers currently on the shelf.