Dodgers' Joe Kelly: Scratched with back issue

Kelly was scratched from his scheduled appearance Wednesday due to back tightness, Bill Shaikin of the LA Times reports.

Kelly's back issue isn't expected to sideline him for long, and Los Angeles is optimistic he'll be able to throw again within the next few days. He doesn't appear to be in any danger of missing Opening Day at this point, but he'll be worth keeping an eye on until deemed healthy.

