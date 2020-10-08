Kelly recorded the save by recording the final out of Wednesday's Game 2 against the Padres. He walked two batters.

Closer Kenley Jansen surrendered two runs and was pulled with the tying run on second base, leaving Kelly to face Fernando Tatis and Manny Machado. Kelly walked both batters but was able to induce a groundout from Eric Hosmer to end the game. It was the right-hander's first outing of the postseason and his first game action since Sept. 26, but he was able to get the job done against San Diego's best bats.