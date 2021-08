Kelly (hamstring) appeared in relief in Friday's 6-5 loss and Saturday's 8-3 win against the Diamondbacks, tossing perfect innings in both outings.

Before he was summoned out of the bullpen Friday, Kelly had been out of actin since July 30 while recovering from a minor hamstring injury. He's seemingly come out of both appearances without any setbacks, so he should be an integral part of the bridge to closer Kenley Jansen moving forward.