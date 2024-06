The Dodgers transferred Kelly (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

As a result of the transaction, Kelly won't be eligible to return to the Dodgers bullpen until the first week of July. The right-hander threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Friday, so he already seems to be making good progress in his recovery from the right shoulder strain that has kept him out of action since May 6. He could be cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment later this week or next.