Kelly (shoulder) will face live hitters this weekend and is likely to be activated next week, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Kelly tossed a bullpen session without complications Tuesday, so he appears to be recovered from the shoulder inflammation that landed him on the injured list Aug. 10. However, he won't be able to take the mound in game action until he first serves the five-game suspension that was handed to him as a result of a dust-up with the Astros in late July.