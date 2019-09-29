Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Kelly (undisclosed) will work the sixth or seventh inning in Sunday's game against the Giants, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Kelly has been dealing with an unspecified physical issue that has prevented him from making an appearance since Sept. 18, but the Dodgers are comfortable enough with his health to work him into the pitching schedule in the regular-season finale. Assuming Kelly looks good during the outing and reports no setbacks coming out of the contest, he'll likely have a spot waiting for him on the Dodgers' postseason roster.