Kelly will start Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kelly pitched one-third of an inning as a reliever Tuesday, and he'll step in on short notice to start in place of Julio Urias, who was scratched from his scheduled start for an undisclosed reason. Kelly hasn't pitched more than one inning in any of his appearances this season, but he still hasn't given up a run.
