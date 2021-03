Kelly (shoulder) will begin the 2021 season on the injured list, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kelly dealt with a shoulder injury throughout spring training and has been progressing through his throwing program, but he'll require a stint on the injured list before he's ready to return to game action. The right-hander has yet to face live hitters this spring, and it's not clear when he'll be able to make his season debut.