Kelly pitched one inning against Arizona on Thursday, allowing three runs on three hits while striking out one.

Kelly took over in the sixth inning and gave up hits to the first three batters he faced. The third was a long ball off the bat of Eduardo Escobar that snapped Kelly's streak of 11 appearances without allowing a run. The 31-year-old got off to a rough start in his first campaign with the Dodgers but has turned things around over the last three months, compiling a 4-1 record along with four holds, a 2.25 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in 28 innings since the start of June.