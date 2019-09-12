Kelly was charged with a blown save after giving up one run in one inning against Baltimore on Wednesday. He walked one and struck out three.

Kelly came on in the sixth inning and yielded a run on a walk, a wild pitch and a single. He also struck out the side and tossed 15 of 25 pitches for strikes. Kelly had previously been dealing with a minor leg issue but appears to be feeling better after tossing for the second time in the Dodgers' last four games.